Max Scherzer is 40 years old and chasing his third World Series championship. With time running out on his career, he wanted to play somewhere in 2025 that would give him a chance at another ring, and that's how he ended up with the Toronto Blue Jays.

Scherzer joined Foul Territory on Monday where he broke down the conversations he had with the Toronto front office.

“I had some conversations with the front office and wanted to really know, ‘all right, what’s the direction of the team? How do you view 2025?'” he explained. “And they came back and said, ‘hey we’re in an all-in position. We’re going for it.' And that was kinda music to my ears. When they went out there and signed [Anthony] Santander, they showed the commitment that they’re serious about this year. So it became definitely an option for me and we got that across the finish line.”

As an added bonus, a move to the east coast means Scherzer can spend more time with his family.

“I had some conversations with teams across the league, especially on the east coast,” he said. “With my family being there in Jupiter, I really wanted to stay on the east coast. Really helps me see my kids more. When having conversations, the way the market shook out, Toronto became a really good fit for me.”

The Blue Jays are in extreme win-now mode in 2025

The offseason didn't shake out exactly how the Blue Jays wanted it, otherwise Juan Soto would also be suiting up in The Six. But bringing in Santander and Scherzer could be a major step forward for a team that needs to make the most of 2025.

With Bo Bichette and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. coming up on free agency, and George Springer seemingly in a decline, the 2026 Blue Jays could look entirely different. That means, potentially, the Blue Jays could have just one more year with their superstars — and half a year to show they're contenders before they get any crazy ideas about trading their stars midseason.

They went 74-88 last year, but with two big additions and the hope that Springer and Bichette can have bounce-back years, Toronto enters 2025 with potential. It may not be enough to win a division with the New York Yankees and Baltimore Orioles, but in the expanded playoff era, the Jays have a shot.

If they enter trade deadline season in contention, don't be surprised to see the team add another big name.