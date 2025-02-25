The Toronto Blue Jays made solid free agency moves this offseason. Anthony Santander and Max Scherzer should help this core, as will the trade for Andres Gimenez. But the offseason is defined by near misses. One year after losing out on Juan Soto, they threw their hats in the Juan Soto, Corbin Burnes, and Roki Sasaki rings. But they struck out on all of them. Vladimir Guerrero Jr is eligible for an extension but negotiations fell through before the Blue Jays opened spring training. ESPN's Buster Olney flamed the team for failing to sign their franchise player.

“The Toronto Blue Jays' handling of Vladimir Guerrero Jr. might best be summarized by Roman philosopher Cicero's mantra: More is lost by indecision than wrong decision. Step by step, the Jays have put themselves in a terrible position, with the player holding all of the leverage,” Olney wrote.

Olney then compares this situation to the Angels' handling of Ohtani. They did not sign him to an extension and did not trade him, losing a generational player for nothing. Toronto cannot let that happen with Guerrero despite the negotiations falling through.

The Blue Jays also have shortstop Bo Bichette on an expiring contract. Both of the players need to have either a new home or a new contract before the trade deadline.

The Blue Jays need to make tough decisions this season

If the Blue Jays are in the playoffs at the trade deadline, there could be an argument for keeping Guerrero and Bichette on the one-year deals. It would be risky but getting playoff home games would help the franchise pay for the contracts if they re-signed. If Toronto is outside of the playoffs at the deadline, they both must go.

Guerrero would fetch a massive haul of prospects if they traded him. The Blue Jays have gotten six great seasons out of Guerrero and could be headed for a re-set. Giving the pipeline an influx of prospects will help them get out of this rebuild much quicker than if Guerrero leaves. Bichette would also bring in some prospects and could help turn it around.

But the best way to keep the Blue Jays competitive is re-signing at least Guerrero is not both. The price will be high but well worth it to keep fans coming to games and jerseys flying off the shelves. Using the deferred money trick the Dodgers have made infamous could make the deal more affordable for the team.