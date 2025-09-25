The Toronto Blue Jays are clinging to their American League East lead, but their veteran ace Max Scherzer is struggling at the worst possible time. Wednesday’s 7-1 loss to the Boston Red Sox not only tightened the division race but also highlighted a troubling trend for Scherzer, whose 9.00 ERA across his last six starts is his highest over such a stretch since April–June of 2010 when he was with the Detroit Tigers.

Scherzer once again found himself in trouble early, surrendering three runs in the first inning. He managed to settle somewhat before giving up a solo home run to Masataka Yoshida in the fifth. By the time he exited after five innings, he had allowed four earned runs on 10 hits with five strikeouts. His line was familiar to what Blue Jays fans have seen far too often in September: too many base runners, not enough command, and an outing that left the bullpen overextended.

Meanwhile, Red Sox ace Garrett Crochet was brilliant, silencing Toronto’s bats over eight scoreless innings and scattering just three hits. Crochet struck out six and walked none, lowering his ERA and continuing his Cy Young candidacy. The Blue Jays didn’t get on the board until Isiah Kiner-Falefa’s solo homer in the ninth inning, far too late to make any difference.

Max Scherzer continues to struggle as postseason nears

Article Continues Below

The loss dropped Toronto to 90-68, now tied with the New York Yankees atop the AL East after New York’s win over the White Sox. The Blue Jays hold the tiebreaker advantage, but the five-game cushion they enjoyed less than two weeks ago has completely evaporated. Toronto has dropped six of its last seven, scoring just 13 runs in that span — an average of fewer than two per game.

Frustrations boiled over during the loss, with Vladimir Guerrero Jr. getting ejected in the seventh inning for arguing balls and strikes. Hitting coach David Popkins followed him to the showers moments later. Manager John Schneider acknowledged the tension postgame but tried to strike a note of calm. “I know it feels like the sky is falling right now,” he said. “It’s f—ing not. We’ve got 90 wins and we’re in the playoffs. … I want them to come out and not press. I want them to come out and play confident.”

Still, the concerns are mounting. The Blue Jays’ offense is sputtering without Bo Bichette, sidelined by a knee sprain, and the rotation has been stretched thin with injuries to Chris Bassitt and the decision to move José Berríos to relief. Scherzer’s struggles only compound the issue. A three-time Cy Young winner and future Hall of Famer, he was brought in to anchor a playoff push. Instead, his September swoon has left the Jays exposed at the worst time.

Toronto has already clinched a postseason berth, but the next four games will determine whether they enter October as a battered wild card or a division champion with rest and home-field advantage. For that to happen, Scherzer must rediscover his form — and fast.