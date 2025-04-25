The Toronto Blue Jays are still without right-hander Max Scherzer, but it appears he's not far off a return.

Scherzer was seen throwing in the outfield on Friday afternoon in the Bronx ahead of a series with the New York Yankees.

Via Keegan Matheson:

“Max Scherzer is throwing again here at Yankee Stadium. He’s out in the outfield right now with Pete Walker, Kevin Gausman and some Blue Jays staff.”

Scherzer has been sidelined since the beginning of the season due to a thumb injury. The veteran left his first start with the Blue Jays early and hasn't pitched since. Scherzer had a second cortisone shot in his right thumb last week and was on the road with the team in Houston before heading to New York.

The next step for him will be to get on a mound, but it all depends on how he responds to throwing. He's already had a setback in his recovery due to soreness in the thumb. It's a tricky injury considering how involved the thumb is in every single pitch thrown.

Easton Lucas has filled in for Scherzer in the rotation, but he's struggled immensely, going 2-2 in four starts with an atrocious 7.41 ERA. The Blue Jays signed Scherzer to a one-year deal, hoping he could be a game-changer for them, but that's only going to happen if he stays healthy.

At this rate, an early May return does seem to be a possibility for Scherzer. He'll need to make one or two rehab starts before getting back to the big leagues. There is some hurdles he still needs to jump over. Overall, Toronto's staff has pitched relatively well, though despite the absence of Scherzer, compiling a 3.79 ERA.

The Blue Jays sit at 12-13 and face the Yankees over the next three days. New York is in first place in the AL East.