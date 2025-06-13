The Toronto Blue Jays have been scorching hot over the last two weeks, boasting the second-best record in baseball since June 1. Toronto has gained ground on the New York Yankees in the AL East. And the team could get some significant reinforcements with the return of key contributors from the injured list.

The Blue Jays provided a status update on several players currently sidelined by injury. Starting pitcher Max Scherzer was the headliner as the team reported he would throw 60-65 pitches in a Triple-A rehab start Friday, per The Athletic’s Mitch Bannon.

Toronto’s news drop also touched on three relief pitchers, announcing that Yimi Garcia threw a bullpen session on Thursday that “went well.” Nick Sandlin had a rehab appearance in Triple-A Thursday and the Blue Jays are “seeing how he bounces back.” And the team noted that Ryan Burr would participate in a live BP session Saturday, via Bannon.

The Blue Jays hope to get healthy amid hot streak

Finally, the Blue Jays gave updates on their banged up outfielders. Daulton Varsho has experienced an uptick in his “running, hitting live pitching, [and] throwing.” Meanwhile, Anthony Santander is “starting light baseball activities” at Toronto’s player development complex. And, lastly, Nathan Lukes is still out with a concussion but the third-year pro is “feeling better,” per Bannon.

Alejandro Kirk has stepped up for the Blue Jays with Santander and Varsho sidelined. The All-Star catcher is slashing an absurd .447/.462/.711 with two home runs, four doubles and nine RBI in nine games in June.

The Blue Jays lost Santander to shoulder inflammation at the end of May. However, the team’s big free agent addition this offseason had struggled prior to the injury. Santander is hitting .170 with a .577 OPS in 50 games so far this year.

Varsho also went down with an injury at the end of May, The center fielder strained his hamstring while running the bases against the Athletics. He’s produced a .783 OPS with eight home runs, 20 RBI and 14 runs scored in 24 games for the Blue Jays. Both Varsho and Santander were placed on the 10-day IL.

Scherzer on the other hand has missed significant time this season. The Blue Jays signed Scherzer to a one-year, $15.5 million contract over the offseason. Unfortunately, he hasn’t been able to make much of an impact in his 18th MLB season. Scherzer was injured in his Blue Jays debut and placed on the 60-day IL with inflammation in his right thumb.

Despite the injuries, the Blue Jays are 8-2 since the calendar changed to June. And the team has won 12 of the last 14 games entering play on Friday.