Max Scherzer turned back the clock on Thursday night. On a day when Joe Flacco and Aaron Rodgers went toe to toe on the gridiron, Scherzer pitched very well in Game 4 of the ALCS.

The Blue Jays dominated the game and won 8-2. For the second straight game, the Mariners hit their way to a lead, and then the Blue Jays struck back by scoring five runs. They would add on, but Andres Giminez led the charge offensively. On the mound, Scherzer pitched a gem by going 5.2 innings, allowing just three hits and striking out five. He did walk four Mariners, but he did his job and made sure his team kept the lead. The only real damage was the 2nd inning home run allowed by Josh Naylor.

After the game, Scherzer looked ahead and gave some advice to his teammates for the final three games.

“Every game is must win. It doesn't change. Whether you're up, down, every game you play is must win. So we've been playing well. We just got to continue to play well.”

The advice may seem straightforward, but the mindset is clear. They need to continue to feel as if their heels are on the edge of a cliff. They have played very well the last two games on the road and will have one more road game tonight before heading home for Games 6 and 7 (if needed).

In another interview right after the game, Scherzer talked to David Ortiz about retirement. He made it clear he loves playing. He may give another season a go.

“I’m having too much fun. You get to go out and pitch in this environment, this is what you play the game for. It’s so much fun to be in these type of situations. So for me, I just enjoy competing too much,” Scherzer said, per FOX Sports: MLB.

Game 5 is tonight with Kevin Gausman on the mound. Bryce Miller starts for the Mariners.