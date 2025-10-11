The Toronto Blue Jays are set to take on the Seattle Mariners in the ALCS, as the franchise aims to reach the World Series for the first time since 1993. Toronto entered the playoffs as the No. 1 seed in the AL after having an impressive regular season. Now, with the team in the Conference Finals, one player on the team reveals the club's secret to success.

Myles Straw, who plays outfield for the Blue Jays, claimed that their success comes from how close everyone in the locker room is, according to Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet. Straw loves the team camaraderie and admits that he'll be in touch with everyone on the roster for the rest of his life.

“Myles Straw says part of the Blue Jays' success stems from their genuine friendships with one another: ‘A lot of people I'll be in touch with forever… I love these guys, it makes it easy to be here every single day.'”

Article Continues Below

Shaw, who is 30 years old, played in 137 games for the Blue Jays this season. He proved to be a decent producer at the plate, finishing the regular season with a .262 batting average and .313 OBP while recording 70 hits, four home runs (tied career-high), and 32 RBIs through 267 at-bats. He also had 12 stolen bases on the season.

Toronto ended the regular season with a 94-68 record, which was tied with the New York Yankees for the best record in the AL. However, the franchise managed to beat out New York in the ALDS 3-1 in a best-of-five series. We'll see if the Blue Jays can continue finding success in the ALCS when they face off against the Mariners in Game 1 on Sunday at 8:03 p.m. EST.