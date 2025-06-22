The Toronto Blue Jays have patiently waited while pitcher Max Scherzer heals up. Scherzer is expected to return soon to the Blue Jays rotation. That return could be as soon as Tuesday June 24, per USA Today.

Scherzer has battled with a thumb injury that he suffered way back in March. He has made just one appearance this season for Toronto. While the Blue Jays get ready to bring him back to the rotation, they plan to monitor and limit his pitch count. Scherzer is expected to start at around 75 pitches an outing.

The veteran hurler has appeared in games for Triple-A Buffalo in recent days, where he has done quite well. The Blue Jays signed Scherzer to a one-year deal before the 2025 season, and have big expectations for the veteran.

Toronto is 41-35 on the year.

Blue Jays are competing in the AL East without Max Scherzer

Toronto added some pieces before the season to try and get back to the postseason. Scherzer was one of those pieces. Last year, Toronto had a losing record amidst a disappointing campaign.

This year, things are headed in the right direction. Even without their ace, Toronto is staying above .500 and has put together an impressive body of work with their rotation. The Blue Jays though have dealt with several injuries to their pitchers, so Scherzer is making a welcome return.

“The hardest part is holding guys out certain days before to cover innings you may need,” team manager John Schneider said, per MLB.com. “We’re really just trying to find the sweet spot of pitches and spots to bring guys in based on the score. We’ve done a good job of scoring in those games, and scoring gives the leash a little more length with each guy, but it’s the days before and after that get a little tricky.”

Scherzer has openly spoken about his frustrations with being hurt. He wants to go out and pitch as much as possible.

“I’m really looking forward to him getting really mad at me when I take him out in a regular-season game,” Schneider said. “He’s ready to do that in the big leagues. Whenever the time comes, it will probably be more than 75 pitches. He’s always told me that he’s very, very honest before each start about what he’s capable of based on how he’s feeling. If it’s 75 pitches in the big leagues, he’s ready to go.”

Toronto is currently third in the American League East, behind the New York Yankees and Tampa Bay Rays. If Scherzer does pitch Tuesday, he would be going up against the Cleveland Guardians on the road.

The Blue Jays play the Chicago White Sox on Sunday.