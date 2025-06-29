Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Chris Bassitt entered Saturday's game versus the Boston Red Sox with a 3.61 ERA this season, and a 2.31 ERA in eight starts against the American League East foe. When he exited the mound, both of those numbers had ballooned. The lineup did not do him any favors, either, as John Schneider's ballclub had a day to forget in Fenway Park. Alas, the dreadful outing will be etched in the history books.

The Blue Jays fell 15-1 to the Rex Sox, marking the largest margin of defeat the franchise has ever suffered in Boston, per Sportsnet Stats. What a dramatic reversal of fortunes after Friday's 9-0 victory. Toronto actually started off on a promising note, as Bassitt retired the first two batters he faced. A gritty Abraham Toro at-bat, which resulted in a single, eventually gave way to a three-run Wilyer Abreu home run. From thereon, the game was woefully out of reach.

Bassitt allowed eight runs on eight hits and walked four batters in just two innings of work. The bullpen struggled as well, resulting in an eye-popping amount of Red Sox runs. This outcome is ghastly even in a vacuum, but it is especially mind-boggling when considering how feeble Boston's lineup has been lately. The team had scored only four runs in the last 28 innings, with Rafael Devers' departure looming uncomfortably large.

The Jays' bats were unable to generate any momentum in the batter's box, mustering just six hits off Lucas Giolito and none off the returning Chris Murphy (first appearance since September of 2023). They must quickly shake off this rough showing in Fenway and come back strong for the rubber match.

A big series is on the horizon for the Blue Jays

Toronto (44-38) is still a few games clear of the danger zone in the AL Wild Card race, currently occupying the second slot, and only three games behind the AL-East leading New York Yankees. This squad has accomplished all that despite battling considerable injury troubles, and thus deserves ample praise.

But the Blue Jays cannot relent now. They are entering a pivotal stretch on their schedule, with a four-game series against the Yankees beginning next week. True contenders capitalize on these opportunities, and if Toronto is going to reach that level, it must weather this potential storm. While there is no need to worry yet, Sunday's face-off with the Red Sox (41-43) feels more important than the standings may suggest. First pitch is scheduled for 1:35 p.m. ET.