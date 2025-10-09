The Toronto Blue Jays are advancing to the next round of the playoffs after defeating the New York Yankees in Game 4 of the ALDS. It was a big night for the city of Toronto, and it seems like everybody was watching the game, no matter where they were. Some people were even able to catch the game at Scotiabank Arena while the Toronto Maple Leafs hosted the Montreal Canadiens.

A big roar goes up during the second intermission at Scotiabank Arena when Ernie Clement's seventh-inning single is shown in the ALDS. pic.twitter.com/Z53jWmldP4 — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) October 9, 2025 Expand Tweet

“'Let’s go Blue Jays' chant breaks out here at Scotiabank Arena after jumbotron flashes 4-1 Jays score update,” Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Even the players on the Maple Leafs see how the city has embraced the Blue Jays, and Anthony Stolarz shared that's why he wanted to remain with the team.

Article Continues Below

“I think that's something a lot of guys have touched on, and this city is extremely passionate,” Stolarz said. “Just to hear the roar and just to see how much they support their teams, it's just more motivation for us to continue to progress as this year goes on and make a deep run.”

Toronto is hoping for success from all of its sports teams this season, but everyone has their eyes on the Blue Jays since they're deep in the postseason. The Blue Jays are now in the ALCS, somewhere they haven't been since 2016. Jeff Hoffman spoke after the game about the team's journey and when he felt they knew that this team could make a playoff run.

“I could tell from day one in Spring Training that we had a really good group and a group that had a lot of pieces. It was just a matter of putting pieces in the right positions,” Hoffman said.

The Blue Jays will now wait to see who they will face between the Detroit Tigers and the Seattle Mariners, as their series is tied 2-2.