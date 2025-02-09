The Toronto Blue Jays recently made an interesting move, bringing back Kevin Kiermaier, but this time, he won’t be patrolling center field. Instead, he’s stepping into a front-office role as a special assistant. This comes right after Max Scherzer made his free agency decision, and it could be a big deal for the Blue Jays as they try to build a legit contender with a rock-solid defense.

Kiermaier, now 34, called it a career after winning the 2024 World Series with the Los Angeles Dodgers. That ended up a 12-year run in the big leagues, and what a career it was. Across 1,159 games, he hit .246 with a .706 OPS, piling up 905 hits, 95 home runs, 170 doubles, 60 triples, 378 RBIs, and 132 stolen bases. But offense was never what made him special, his glove was. He finished with a 36.5 WAR, mostly thanks to his elite defense.

And when it comes to defense, few outfielders in MLB history have done it better. Kiermaier took home four Gold Gloves and a Platinum Glove, led the AL in defensive WAR in 2015 and 2016, and posted an incredible 175 Defensive Runs Saved, the most by any center fielder since the stat started being tracked in 2003. His 26.7 career fWAR shows he is a menace when it comes to defense.

The Blue Jays already have a strong defensive outfield, and Kiermaier’s knowledge could make them even better. Daulton Varsho, who played alongside him in 2023, won his first Gold Glove last year and led all MLB outfielders in Total Zone Rating. The Blue Jays also picked up Myles Straw, another Gold Glover, in a trade. Meanwhile, George Springer and new free-agent signing Anthony Santander will handle the corner outfield spots, though neither is considered an elite defender anymore.

Kevin Kiermaier’s new role will have him working closely with Toronto’s outfielders at all levels, serving as a mentor and defensive guru. His goal will be to take their outfield defense to the next level with fresh drills, new techniques, and years of experience. That could be huge for younger players like Nathan Lukes, Davis Schneider, and Joey Loperfido, as well as up-and-coming prospects.

The Blue Jays haven’t been shy this offseason. They’ve made some serious moves, adding Max Scherzer, Santander, and Jeff Hoffman, and even swinging a trade for second baseman Andres Gimenez.

Kiermaier had other post-retirement opportunities, including with the Tampa Bay Rays, but he ultimately chose Toronto, thanks to his strong relationship with Ross Atkins and Mark Shapiro. If his defensive expertise pays off, the Blue Jays could go from a good team to a serious championship contender