The Toronto Blue Jays are off to a solid start this season. Andres Gimenez is leading the offense in their 5-2 start, and the pitching has been solid. Another offseason acquisition is on the shelf, however, after just one start. The Blue Jays have put Max Scherzer on the shelf with a thumb injury. John Schneider revealed the Scherzer recovery plan, ber Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.

“Max Scherzer (thumb) won’t play catch today, said manager John Schneider. Blue Jays will continue to check with him daily until he’s ready to resume throwing after cortisone shot,” Davidi posted on social media.

He continued, “Next time up for that rotation spot isn’t locked in yet, said Schneider. Blue Jays will see how bullpen plays out in coming days — especially Yariel Rodriguez — before making call.”

Scherzer only lasted three innings in his first start against the Baltimore Orioles. After allowing three hits and two runs, they pulled him from that start. Chris Bassit, Kevin Guasman, Bowden Francis, and Easton Lucas were all spectacular in their starts. This injury takes out the opportunity for Scherzer to start against his former team, the New York Mets.

If Scherzer is out long-term, who should the Blue Jays lean on to get through the first month?

The Blue Jays need better performances from Jose Berrios

Coming out of spring training, the Blue Jays decided Jose Berrios was their Opening Day starter. It was a home game against their division rival Baltimore Orioles, so a good start would set the tone. Berrios got smoked, giving up six runs in five innings in a 12-2 loss. He bounced back well against a sputtering Nationals team, which can hopefully get him back on track.

Scherzer was brought in on a one-year deal, partially in response to a poor Blue Jays offseason. They submitted offers for Roki Sasaki, Corbin Burnes, and Juan Soto and struck out. Despite those disappointments, they did get Scherzer and DH Anthony Santander. At 40 years old, Scherzer is not a long-term solution in the rotation. Berrios should be their ace now and moving forward.

The Blue Jays are having trouble getting big-name free agents to join their team despite offering competitive contracts. That could cost them their homegrown star Vladimir Guerrero Jr this offseason. For now, they need to stay competitive to keep Guerrero and Bo Bichette and Scherzer gives them the best chance to do that.

The Blue Jays are in Queens to play the Mets in a three-game series this weekend.