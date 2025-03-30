The Toronto Blue Jays failed to accomplish their primary goal this offseason, which was to sign superstar first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to a long-term contract extension. While rumors about Guerrero's future have swirled as a result of the two sides inability to find common ground, it sounds like they could be making some serious headway on a new deal.

Guerrero has made it clear that he isn't looking for the same sort of $765 million deal Juan Soto just got from the New York Mets, but he still wants long-term security and hundreds of millions of dollars entering his bank account. Whether or not he gets that from Toronto remains to be seen, but reports indicate that the two sides have continued to “inch closer” to a new deal.

“The Toronto Blue Jays continue to inch closer to signing Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to a contract extension, likely a 14- or 15-year deal worth about $500 million, which will be crucial for Blue Jays CEO Mark Shapiro’s popularity in Toronto. The Blue Jays’ last postseason victory was in 2016, and this is the final year of Shapiro’s contract,” Bob Nightengale of USA Today reported.

Blue Jays hoping to lock up Vladimir Guerrero Jr. on massive contract extension

Guerrero is going to get absolutely paid one way or another, and it's not too hard to see why. At just 26 years old, he's already one of the most accomplished hitters in the MLB. Guerrero has been an All-Star four straight years now, and he's fresh off a very productive 2024 campaign that saw him post a .323 batting average while also smacking 30 home runs and driving in 103 runs.

Now, Guerrero wants to be paid like one of the top hitters in the majors, which is a category he certainly falls into. For a point in time, it seemed like a trade was inevitable, but now, it looks like there's some hope that a deal will get done. Guerrero will be focused on continuing to produce at the plate for Toronto, but behind the scenes, he will continue working on finding a way to ensure he will spend the majority of his career with the Blue Jays.