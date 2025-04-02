Toronto Blue Jays star pitcher Max Scherzer is still out with an injury. The 40-year-old Scherzer was placed on the 15-day injured list by Toronto due to inflammation in his right thumb.

It can be recalled that the future Baseball Hall of Famer lasted only three innings on the mound in his debut for the Blue Jays on March 29 against the Baltimore Orioles at home, throwing just 45 pitches while allowing two earned runs on three hits with a strikeout in a 9-5 loss at Rogers Centre in Toronto.

“I'm frustrated. I want to pitch. I know I can pitch. I know I can throw the ball really well,” said Scherzer voicing out his disappointment following the Orioles game (h/t Sportsnet). “Unfortunately, I've got an issue going on. It's coming from the thumb, and I've got to address this.

On Tuesday, Scherzer reportedly received a shot of cortisone in his ailing thumb to make the pain more manageable, per Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.

Via Davidi's post on X: “Max Scherzer received a cortisone shot in his right thumb yesterday, said manager John Schneider Aim is to reduce inflammation to reduce pain. Day to day as to when he can resume throwing and Blue Jays can proceed from there.”

Additionally, Scherzer is looking forward to making a significant step, as he aims “to play catch Friday after receiving cortisone shot in the MCP joint, where thumb connects to the hand,” as Davidi noted in a separate X post.

“Typically, I really respond well to coritsone,” Scherzer shared. “Have had plenty of these shots over the career.”

After placing Scherzer on the injured list, the Blue Jays called up Easton Lucas from Triple-A Buffalo.

Scherzer, who pitched just nine games in 2024 with the Texas Rangers, inked a one-year contract worth $15.5 million with the Blue Jays in February.