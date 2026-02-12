Spring Training is here, and the Toronto Blue Jays are coming off a World Series loss and look to make it back. Now, Trey Yesavage is ready to run it back, and he, along with two other Blue Jays prospects, is among the players to watch as the season draws close.

Toronto currently has +1600 odds to win the World Series this season, according to FanDuel. That currently places them seventh in baseball. Much focus will be on the veteran players on their roster and how everyone adjusts to life without Bo Bichette. But there will also be attention on the Blue Jays' prospects.

Trey Yesavage is one of the three prospects to look at, as he and the other two could all have an impact in Toronto's immediate future. Additionally, it's time to see where they rank and what they can accomplish in the future.

Trey Yesavage was a World Series star

Trey Yesavage went 3-1 with a 3.58 ERA in five playoff starts with 39 strikeouts over 27 2/3 innings. Amazingly, the entire world got to see what he could do when Yesavage dominated the Dodgers, striking out 12 hitters and not allowing a walk in his last start against them. Yesavage also got the Dodgers to swing and miss 24 times, setting a World Series record. What can he do for an encore?

Well, now, the entire league will have more video on him. Yesavage will likely start the season as either a No. 4 or No. 5 starter in the rotation. There will be no cap on his innings or his work. The expectation is that he will likely make 24 starts this season. After his performance in the World Series, the expectation is for Yesavage to continue to grow as a starting pitcher.

Yesavage has the potential to be the ace of the rotation. But after the Blue Jays signed Dylan Cease, there will be less pressure for the young pitcher. Yet, Yesavage is still one to watch.

Arjun Nimmala is the third-best prospect in baseball

The Jays drafted Arjun Nimmala in the first round in 2023 and have been quickly working him through the system over the past two seasons. He profiles as a shortstop and an outfielder, which could come in handy with Bichette no longer on the Jays. Ultimately, Nimmala is a strong fielder with a still-developing bat.

Nimmala spent the majority of his time in 2025 at High-A. While he is expected to start 2026 at Double-A, there could be some advancement down the line. This will be Nimmala's chance to show the big-league club what he can do. After a hot start, he did not finish well in 2025. Nimmala hit .224 with a .313 on-base percentage, a .381 slugging percentage, 13 home runs, and 61 RBIs over 120 games. However, he also had 116 strikeouts and 55 walks.

The goal for Nimmala will be to improve consistency at the plate and show that he can handle upper-level pitching. While he likely won't be on the big-league roster this season, the opportunity is there to make an impact.

Jojo Parker can make his mark

The most recent draft pick will be among those to watch. Yes, Jojo Parker was a first-round pick in 2025, and profiles as a shortstop. As noted, Bichette is gone, and the Jays will need a regular shortstop again. But that won't be this season for Parker, as he will likely start in the minors for at least a season.

Everything that happens with Parker will all hinge on how his production at the plate and in the field progresses throughout the season. Currently, the word is that he has the potential to become a 20-25 home run hitter. If Parker can develop the tools to become a consistent hitter, it can change the way the organization perceives him and how high he potentially advances.

Parker, like Nimmala, will likely spend his entire season in the minors, growing and developing. But the future is bright in Toronto, and the Jays have three prospects that can make some noise. If Nimmala and Parker can come anything close to making an impact like Yesavage, they could cement themselves as regulars.