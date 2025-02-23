With Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and the Toronto Blue Jays failing to agree on a contract extension before the star infielder's self-imposed deadline on Monday, the guessing game about his next landing spot has become more intense than ever before. Considering the current circumstances, it can be said that Guerrero will be the hottest free agent in the next winter.

While there is still a chance for Guerrero to stay with the Blue Jays, he's already said that he's open to the potential of talking with all the other 29 teams in the next free agency.

“If I go to free agency, every team — all 30 teams — are going to have the opportunity to sit down with [me], to talk to me,” Guerrero said, per Jon Heyman of The New York Post. “I’m OK with everything. It’s in the past.”

Guerrero's statement technically means that he is even willing to sit down with the New York Yankees, a team that he had before said he would never play for. In 2022, Guerrero said that he likes playing in New York because he loves crushing the Yankees.

“I like to play in New York, I like to kill the Yankees,” Guerrero said in 2022, (h/t Héctor Gómez). “I would never sign with the Yankees, not even dead.”

But just last June, Guerrero appeared to have changed his tone when it comes to the Yankees, saying that if he gets sent to the Bronx via a trade, he will ” do my job and try to help that team or any team to win. I’m a professional and love this game,” per MLB insider Mike Rodriguez.

That was before he grabbed attention when he recently liked an Instagram post that showed an edited version of himself in a Yankees uniform.

It remains to be seen how this saga between the Blue Jays and Guerrero will conclude. For now, his professional focus will be on helping the Blue Jays have a great season, though, there is also the possibility that Toronto will trade him before the deadline.

Guerrero, who will turn 26 years old in March, finished sixth in the American League Most Valuable Player voting in the 2024 MLB season in which he hit 323/.396/.544 with 30 home runs and 103 RBIs through 159 games.