The Toronto Blue Jays turned to Max Scherzer for their must-win matchup with the Los Angeles Dodgers Saturday. Scherzer became the oldest Game 7 starter in World Series history. But the 41-year-old veteran delivered for the Blue Jays, out-dueling Shohei Ohtani in the winner-take-all finale.

Scherzer allowed one run on four hits and a walk while striking out three Dodgers in 4.1 innings. The three-time Cy Young winner fanned Max Muncy, Miguel Rojas and Kike Hernandez, joining an elite group of pitchers to reach 182 postseason strikeouts, per MLB Stats.

Scherzer is fifth all-time with 182 Ks in the postseason after his clutch Game 7 performance. He trails only Justin Verlander (244), Clayton Kershaw (213), John Smoltz (199) and Andy Pettitte (183).

Max Scherzer adds to legendary career with Game 7 start

John Schneider anticipated the 18th-year righty’s strong Game 7 outing. The Blue Jays manager noted Scherzer's stare prior to the World Series finale, saying he “looked like he was ready to kill somebody.”

Article Continues Below

Schneider no doubt recognized the look after getting rebuffed by Scherzer during a mound visit in Game 4 of the ALCS. The eight-time All-Star wasn’t ready to come out of the Blue Jays' matchup with the Seattle Mariners and let his manager know it.

But on Saturday, Scherzer relinquished the ball without protest when Schneider went to the bullpen in the fifth inning. Louis Varland came in to face Ohtani after Scherzer gave up a single to Rojas.

Max Scherzer exits Game 7 to a standing ovation from the @BlueJays faithful 👏 pic.twitter.com/F7tf0YGw6u — MLB (@MLB) November 2, 2025

Varland got out of the inning and the Blue Jays led 3-1 entering the sixth. Bo Bichette’s three-run homer off Ohtani in the third inning put Toronto on top early. The Dodgers battled back to score two runs before Andres Gimenez’s RBI double gave the Blue Jays a 4-2 lead.

Scherzer made his sixth-career World Series start on Saturday. He now has 28 starts and 33 appearances in the postseason. Scherzer boasted an outstanding career 10.5 K/9 rate entering his Game 7 outing.