The Toronto Blue Jays won the AL East for the first time in 10 years, earning a bye in the Wild Card round. On Saturday, Toronto kicked off its 2025 postseason and a well-rested Blue Jays team pummeled the New York Yankees 10-1 in the ALDS opener.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. got the Blue Jays on the board with a solo homer in the first inning. It was the first postseason home run of Guerrero’s career. But the seventh-year veteran was just as proud of his defensive effort Saturday.

After the game Ken Rosenthal asked the Blue Jays’ slugger if he gets enough credit for his work at first base. “I think they don’t realize it but I always focus [on defense]. If I’m not hitting, I focus on defense. We’ve got to help the starting [pitcher]. To me, it’s like you do everything for the team. You hit and you play defense too,” Guerrero said, per FOX Sports: MLB.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. shows off defensive work in ALDS opener

Guerrero did win a Gold Glove in 2022, so his defensive prowess doesn’t come as a complete surprise. But the five-time All-Star flashed some leather in the ALDS opener. After giving the Blue Jays a 1-0 lead with a solo shot in the bottom of the first, Guerrero made a clutch, unassisted inning-ending double play in the top of the second.

The Yankees looked to get back in the game as Ryan McMahon worked the count full before ripping an 85 mph splitter to first. Guerrero made a nice pick on the liner and then doubled Jazz Chisholm Jr. up at first. And he gets bonus points for avoiding the barrel of McMahon’s broken bat, which flew up the right field line.

While fans no doubt appreciate Guerrero’s defense, the Blue Jays signed him to a $500 million extension because of what he can do at the plate. However, the 26-year-old infielder hadn’t done much offensively in postseasons past.

Guerrero had just three hits, one RBI and one run scored in six career playoff games. Then in Game 1 of the ALDS against the Yankees he went 3-4 with two RBI and a run scored. Guerrero exceeded the production from his last three postseasons combined on Saturday.

His effort helped set Toronto up with a 1-0 lead in the Division Series. The teams will meet again on Sunday as Max Fried takes the mound for New York and the Blue Jays counter with Trey Yesavage.