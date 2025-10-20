The Toronto Blue Jays forced a winner-take-all Game 7 through Vladimir Guerrero Jr.’s clutch performance that kept their championship hopes alive. Moreover, alongside Ernie Clement, Guerrero Jr. has joined one of the rarest statistical clubs in MLB postseason history, solidifying their place among baseball’s elite. Through the team’s first ten postseason games, both stars have recorded at least 17 hits. Only two other teams have ever achieved that feat. As a result, this milestone highlights the impact of Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Ernie Clement on the Blue Jays’ remarkable playoff run.

Only three MLB clubs have had two players with 17+ hits through the team’s first 10 postseason games in one year:

– 1979 Pirates: Willie Stargell 17, Phil Garner 17

– 1993 Blue Jays: Devon White 19, Paul Molitor 17

– 2025 @BlueJays: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. 18, Ernie Clement 17.

Back in 1979, the Pittsburgh Pirates accomplished the same achievement with Willie Stargell and Phil Garner. A few years later, in 1993, the Blue Jays’ championship duo of Devon White and Paul Molitor repeated it. Now, over three decades later, the 2025 Blue Jays have revived that legacy through Guerrero Jr. and Clement’s consistent brilliance. Consequently, their production has fueled Toronto’s postseason surge and turned every at-bat into must-watch baseball.

So far, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has been the centerpiece of the Blue Jays’ offense this MLB postseason. He continues to show the same poise and power that once defined his father’s career. His ability to deliver in pressure moments has given Toronto an edge in every series. Meanwhile, Ernie Clement has emerged as one of the postseason’s biggest surprises. Once viewed as a role player, he has become a steady producer, providing timely hits and reliable defense when it matters most.

Together, the combination of Guerrero’s star power and Clement’s underdog grit has become the heartbeat of the Blue Jays’ lineup. Their 17-plus hits aren’t just statistics, instead, they symbolize grit, rhythm, and teamwork under pressure. With both locked in, the Blue Jays look like a team capable of rewriting history once again.

So, can Guerrero Jr. and Clement finish the job and lead the Blue Jays back to World Series glory?