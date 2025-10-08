The Toronto Blue Jays are in the midst of one of their most impressive postseason runs, powered by Vladimir Guerrero Jr., who just made franchise history. On Tuesday night in Game 3 of the ALDS vs. the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, Guerrero launched a 427-foot home run off Carlos Rodon, becoming the first player in Blue Jays history to homer in three straight playoff games.

Sportsnet Stats took to its official X (formerly known as Twitter) to highlight the remarkable milestone that has fans and analysts buzzing.

“Vladdy is the first player in Blue Jays history to homer in 3 straight playoff games”

Guerrero entered Tuesday night’s Game 3 of the ALDS batting .667 with six hits, two home runs, six RBIs, and three runs scored through the first two games. He kept the momentum going with a two-run shot off Rodon in the first frame, giving him seven hits, three home runs, and eight RBIs in the series as the Blue Jays jumped out to an early 2-0 lead.

His dominance against Rodon only amplifies the moment. Across 21 career plate appearances against the 32-year-old lefty, Guerrero has a .588 average with 10 hits and four walks against the left-hander. Rodon has never struck him out—a statistic that underscores just how complete Guerrero’s approach has become.

The homer also reinforces Guerrero’s “Yankee Killer” reputation, as boos rained down from the Bronx crowd moments after his swing. It marked his 16th career home run at Yankee Stadium, a venue that’s become an unlikely stage for his most electric performances.

The surge is more than just a hot streak — it feels like a turning point. The Blue Jays slugger’s postseason heroics have helped transform the club from a strong contender into a true championship threat, while his power at the plate is cementing his place among the elite hitters of this era.

In a season defined by perseverance and pressure, Guerrero is not just meeting expectations—he’s rewriting them, one historic swing at a time.