Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. no longer spouts vitriol when he discusses the New York Yankees, but everyone knows how much he enjoys facing the legendary franchise. Despite lacking power in 2025, the five-time All-Star still feasted on the Yanks this season, going 13-for-23 with four RBIs in his last five games against the club, per StatMuse. He is putting everything together in Game 1 of the American League Division Series.

Guerrero galvanized the boisterous home crowd in Rogers Centre on Saturday afternoon, hitting a solo home run off 2024 AL Rookie of the Year Luis Gil in the first inning. Jays catcher Alejandro Kirk kept the momentum going, launching the ball 392 feet to give his team a 2-0 lead in the second. Veteran starting pitcher Kevin Gausman dominated the Yankees through five innings before running into some trouble. Toronto is still narrowly on top.

Though, even with a strong pitching performance, the Bo Bichette-less Blue Jays must find ways to manufacture runs. Much of the pressure falls on the highest-paid player in franchise history. Like a true centerpiece, Guerrero set the tone in a highly anticipated playoff series. He also recorded a single in the third inning.

If Toronto is going to advance to the AL Championship Series and contend for a championship, the 26-year-old may have to slug closer to his .497 career output rather than the respectable yet non-elite .467 slugging percentage he posted in the 2025 regular season. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. looks ready for the challenge. The organization signed him to a 14-year, $500 million contract extension, hopeful that he could produce an abundance of wonderful memories for the team and city.

He is definitely bringing the thrills in Game 1. But the Blue Jays could use another blast to give themselves a little more insurance against a tough Yankees squad. Toronto is up 2-1 in the seventh inning at time of print.