Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and the Toronto Blue Jays are going dancing in the 2025 MLB postseason.

After missing the boat to the playoffs in 2024, the Blue Jays became the first American League team to clinch a postseason berth after defeating the Kansas City Royals, 8-5, on the road to also avoid a three-game sweep at Kauffman Stadium on Sunday.

Toronto's win also snapped a four-game skid, but nothing was more important about it than the playoff security it gave the Blue Jays.

Even though a postseason ticket is already in the Blue Jays' bag, there's still job to do for the team. They are still in the running for the overall No. 1 seed in the American League.

Moreover, they are aiming to win the AL East. Through Sunday, the Blue Jays' 90-66 record is two games ahead of their active rivals for the spot, with the New York Yankees and the Boston Red Sox behind them. Toronto's magic number to win the division is four.

Guerrero, who went 2-for-5 with two RBIs in the win against the Royals, isn't ready to rest on the Blue Jays' laurels, knowing the importance of winning more games in the coming days, as the 2025 MLB regular season comes to a close.

“Today we go back to the postseason, but the journey is not over yet,” Guerrero Jr. said, per the Associated Press (h/t ESPN). “We still want to win the division over the next six games. Since spring training, everyone has been together and when you see a team like that you start believing.”

Guerrero and the Blue Jays will look to win the top seed in the American League outright and build momentum heading into the playoffs, as they embark on their final six games of the regular season, all scheduled to be played at Rogers Centre in Toronto.

The Blue Jays will begin a three-game series against the Boston Red Sox this Tuesday before a closeout series versus the Tampa Bay Rays that will start this coming Saturday.

If Toronto ends up locking up the top spot in the AL East and concludes the regular season with at least the second-best record in the league, the Blue Jays will start their postseason campaign in the AL Divisional Series.