The Toronto Blue Jays were swept by the New York Mets in Queens this weekend. They came in riding high, winning four straight games, but were crushed by the Amazins in this series. When the third game reached the ninth inning, the Blue Jays got two runners on and sent Vladimir Guerrero Jr to the plate against Mets closer Edwin Diaz. After he grounded out, Guerrero snapped his bat right over his knee.

Toronto Blue Jays have lost 3 in a row. Vladdy breaks the bat to end the road trip in New York #bluejays

The Blue Jays are 5-5 after the sweep, and Guerrero has been a disappointment to start his contract year. He does not have a home run yet, has only ten hits, three of which are doubles, and four RBIs. Those homers will come when the weather gets warmer but the contract negotiations will be difficult for the player if he has a poor season in other facets.

The Blue Jays and Guerrero did hit the negotiating table this offseason, but could not reach an agreement. Reports have been flying from both sides, including Guerrero saying he wants a deal worth $500 in present value. He will not get that offer if he has a disappointing season, just like Pete Alonso this past offseason. That frustration is coming out of Guerrero early.

The Blue Jays need Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to get hot

The Blue Jays have tried to get free agents to come north of the border in each of the past two offseasons. They offered long-term deals to Shohei Ohtani, Juan Soto, and Corbin Burnes, as well as throwing their hats in the Roki Sasaki ring. None of those players landed in Toronto, and that storyline will culminate with Guerrero.

Even with none of those guys signing, the Blue Jays did get two big-name players in free agency. Anthony Santander has been worse than Guerrero, with a .194 batting average, and Max Scherzer is on the injured list already. They tried to surround Guerrero with talent, but it has not worked in a small sample size. That is even more of a reason he needs to step up this season.

With the Mets season behind them, the Blue Jays head to Fenway Park to take on the Boston Red Sox. Guerrero has ten homers at Fenway, continuing a tradition of righty hitters dominating in Beantown. Toronto needs Guerrero to heat up in the cold Boston spring before they head down to Baltimore for their second series with the Orioles.