Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is a former MVP runner-up, two-time Silver Slugger, five-time All-Star, 2022 Gold Glove winner, 2021 All-Star Game MVP, 2023 Home Run Derby champion and the current face of the Toronto Blue Jays. But he is not a speedster. Don't tell him that, though, for the burly first baseman displayed a high motor during Game 3 of the American League Division Series.

Guerrero continues to pummel the New York Yankees during the 2025 MLB playoffs, posting a home run and multiple hits in three straight matchups. After belting a 427-foot dinger that gave his team a 2-0 lead in the first inning, the Canadian/Dominican talent was intentionally walked in his next at-bat. Unbeknownst to the defending AL champions, he still found a way to inflict pain on the opposition and its boisterous fan base.

Following an Ernie Clement single, Guerrero rumbled to home plate from second base and made a magnificent head-first slide to extend Toronto's advantage to 4-1. Considering there was only one out in the third inning at the time of this heroic dash, one would not have expected a player with just 26 career stolen bases to score in that situation. Determination, instincts and hustle can be mighty powerful, however.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. does not need any extra motivation to perform in the MLB playoffs, especially given how the Blue Jays' recent October experiences have gone, but he seems to relish facing the Yankees. He is presently 8-for-11 with three home runs and 8 RBIs in this series, fully embracing the responsibilities that come with a $500 million contract extension.

No. 27 is unloading his entire arsenal in this potential series-clinching game, and he is making The Bronx turn green in the process. Unfortunately for Guerrero and Toronto, a 6-1 lead has vanished in Yankee Stadium. He may need to break out at least one more dazzling play if the Jays are going to book their ticket to the AL Championship Series on this night.