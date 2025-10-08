With one more win, the Toronto Blue Jays will officially earn the opportunity to compete for the American League pennant. If Vladimir Guerrero Jr has anything to say about it, the American League Division Series will be ending on Tuesday.

On a 1-2 offering, Guerrero took Yankees starter Carlos Rodon deep to left center for a 427-foot blast. With a man on first, the Blue Jays immediately took a 2-0 lead on the crack of his bat.

VLADIMIR GUERRERO JR. GOES YARD TO START GAME 3 😤 pic.twitter.com/xQcojSgxsL — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 8, 2025 Expand Tweet

The Yankees didn't go down quietly in their half of the frame, however. After getting Aaron Judge into scoring position, Giancarlo Stanton singled him to cut the lead to 2-1. Already trailing 2-0 in the series, the Yankees will need more timely hitting like that to somehow win the series.

However, the Blue Jays have been carried by their bats through the first two games. They scored 10 runs in Game 1 before dropping another 13 in Game 2. Guerrero has been a catalyst of that offensive success. Entering Game 3, he was hitting .667 with two home runs. Clearly his power surge wasn't prepared to cool down despite the series now moving to New York.

That being said, the Blue Jays cannot take their foot off of the gas. Their first two games will become moot points if they somehow let the Yankees get back in the series. Guerrero's home run surely caught the eye of everyone watching. But it cannot be their only source of runs in Game 3.

How Rodon responds will be crucial for the Yankees to stay afloat with the Blue Jays. But he'll certainly be a bit more cautious next time Guerrero is at the plate.