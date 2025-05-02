The Toronto Blue Jays are still trying to find their footing in 2025. John Schneider's offense is coming up clutch for the team, but they still have holes they need to address. General manager Ross Atkins shared an update on what the team is doing to add pieces. The team has star talent on the mound with Chris Bassitt and offensively with Vladimir Guerrero Jr., but the organization isn't ready to rest on its laurels.

Atkins spoke to reporters about what the next steps for Toronto looks like. Interestingly, the team doesn't look to be relying on making trades to add pieces. Atkins current approach centers more around free agency than talking with other teams, according to MLB.com reporter Keegan Matheson.

The team has “a couple of things in the works” and is working on “external alternatives” when it comes to their rotation, according to Atkins.

The Blue Jays are awaiting the return of Max Scherzer to the mound, but their starters are underwhelming as a whole. Bassitt and Jose Berrios are doing well, but the starters behind them are struggling to put forward good performances.

The Toronto offense is experiencing a tough start to the season, but the team anticipates that its slump will end. When that time comes, they need to beef up their pitching staff to make the most of their potential.

The free agent pitching market has a few names that could be serviceable starters in the Blue Jays rotation. One of the biggest names that is still looking for a team is Lance Lynn. The 38-year-old is near the end of his Major League Baseball career, but he is coming off a 2024 season where he won seven games.

Lynn might be the safest option among the available pitchers. Anthony Desclafini might have a higher peak, but his injury recovery makes him an inherent risk.

The Blue Jays are looking for a way to keep up in the American League East along with the Baltimore Orioles. If they find what they are looking for in the free agent market, the team has a solid chance at the postseason.