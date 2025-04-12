The Toronto Blue Jays and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. recently agreed to a $500 million contract extension. The move signals that Toronto is intent on trying to win as opposed to starting a rebuild. With the ball club looking to build a contending roster around Guerrero, could the Blue Jays trade for Sandy Alcantara?

Alcantara, the Miami Marlins ace and former National League Cy Young Award winner, has been mentioned as a trade candidate. The Blue Jays could use another top starting pitcher in the rotation.

What might a Blue Jays-Marlins Alcantara-led trade look like?

*Prospect rankings via MLB.com.

Breaking down potential Blue Jays-Marlins Sandy Alcantara trade

The Marlins are rebuilding. Alcantara is under contract through 2026 and he has a club option for 2027. Trading Alcantara away before the 2025 trade deadline would allow Miami to maximize his trade value.

It is worth noting that Alcantara missed 2024 after undergoing Tommy John surgery. Nevertheless, he has displayed signs of the superstar pitcher he once was so far in 2025.

Here is a look at the potential Blue Jays-Marlins trade:

Blue Jays receive: RHP Sandy Alcantara

Marlins receive: RHP Trey Yesavage (Blue Jays No. 2 overall prospect), OF Alan Roden (Blue Jays No. 5 overall prospect), 3B/OF Charles McAdoo (Blue Jays No. 13 overall prospect)

Marlins' trade return

Trading away a 29-year-old star pitcher with practically two years of team control remaining (the club option in 2027) is risky. The Marlins' current roster is not anywhere near becoming a World Series contender, though. As a result, hitting the reset button and maximizing Alcantara's trade value makes the most sense.

This specific trade gives the Marlins a future star pitcher to go along with two intriguing position player prospects. Miami also receives two of the Blue Jays' top five prospects.

Toronto may be hesitant to part ways with the team's No. 1 overall prospect, shortstop Arjun Nimmala. The Marlins wouldn't be able to receive two top five prospects if they acquired him either.

Instead, this trade has the Marlins acquiring the Blue Jays' top pitching prospect in Trey Yesavage. Yesavage, a 21-year-old, has an MLB ETA of 2026. He throws a hard fastball and multiple quality breaking pitches. at 6'4″, Yesavage's intimidating presence on the mound should only help him moving forward.

Alan Roden is already 25 years old. The 25-year-old left-handed hitting outfielder is big league ready, though. He offers quality contact hitting ability. Additionally, Roden has continued to develop as a power threat.

Finally, the Marlins also receive the Blue Jays' No. 13 overall prospect with the acquisition of 3B/OF Charles McAdoo. McAdoo, 23, has impressive power from the right-side of the plate. He still has room to improve in other areas of his game, but the Marlins would love to add a true power threat to the lineup.

Blue Jays land Sandy Alcantara

It is never an easy decision to trade three prospects, especially when two of them are top five prospects in your organization. The Blue Jays, however, would benefit without question from adding Alcantara. If Toronto is willing to embrace a win-now mindset, this is a trade that must be seriously considered.

Toronto's current pitching rotation is fine, albeit far from spectacular.

Kevin Gausman features an ace-caliber ceiling. The same can be said for Jose Berrios. Both pitchers have been fairly inconsistent at times over the years, though. Chris Bassitt is a reliable veteran and Bowden Francis has enjoyed some good moments in his career. Max Scherzer is also in the conversation but he is currently injured.

Imagine that same rotation but with Sandy Alcantara leading the way. Gausman and Berrios instantly go from a fairly good 1-2 duo to arguably the best No. 2 and No. 3 pitchers in the sport. Finding a way to mix Scherzer into the rotation along with Bassitt or Francis will give the Blue Jays added depth.

The American League East is a deep division. The Blue Jays could use an unquestioned ace to lead the way.