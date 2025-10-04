Currently holding a 6-1 lead over the New York Yankees, the Toronto Blue Jays seem to be on track for a Game 1 win in their AL Division Series (ALDS) matchup. If their offense can knock in a couple more runs, the Yankees would be hard-pressed to make up the difference. Yet, the Blue Jays almost lost the lead in the sixth inning. New York loaded the bases with no outs against Toronto ace Kevin Gausman. However, the Bronx Bombers' offense only produced one run out of that excellent situation. Gausman and reliever Louis Varland limited the damage. The Fox Sports' MLB official X, formerly Twitter, account, posted Varland's inning-ending strikeout.

GOT HIM! Stanton goes down swinging and the Jays get out of it!

“GOT HIM!” posted the MLB-focused page. “Stanton goes down swinging and the Jays get out of it!”

It was a massive strikeout for Varland, who came on with runners on second and third with two outs. Stanton's legend in the playoffs has only grown in recent years. Striking the slugger out sent a message to the Yankees' offense. The message was this: the Blue Jays would rely on their best arms to get them out of a jam. Gausman showed why he is Toronto's ace, battling back from bases loaded to get New York captain Aaron Judge to strike out. A walk of Yanks center fielder Cody Bellinger brought in Anthony Volpe, but Gausman rebounded by getting first baseman Ben Rice to pop out. Can the Jays' pitching staff continue their excellent performance under pressure?

Blue Jays seek to lock in ALDS Game 1 win over Yankees

On paper, it looks as if the Yankees will have the starting pitching advantage moving forward. New York ace Max Fried is slated to start Sunday's Game 2, while the Blue Jays will send Trey Yesavage to the mound. While Yesavage was electric during his meteoric rise through the minors, he's only pitched three games at the big-league level.

When the series returns to the Bronx, the Yankees will have number two starter Carlos Rodon and their own rookie sensation, Cam Schlittler, ready to go. The Blue Jays will likely counter with trade deadline pickup Shane Bieber, the former Cy Young Award winner, and potentially a bullpen game. Or could Gausman pitch on short rest? In any case, Toronto has its work cut out for it. Can the Jays continue their momentum from an excellent Game 1 to capture the ALDS?