The Toronto Blue Jays failed to sign Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to a contract extension before Opening Day, but it appears they're nearing an agreement on a new deal.

An announcement is reportedly expected in the coming days, via Hector Gomez:

“According to a person close to Vladimir Guerrero Jr., the Blue Jays could make the official announcement of the extension this weekend.”

Insider Jon Heyman recently said that the belief is Toronto will sign their slugger to a deal around $500 million across 14-15 years, which will pay him over $30 million per season. Guerrero Jr is set to hit free agency this winter if he remains unsigned. The Blue Jays can't risk losing their best hitter.

While he struggled at times for a couple of seasons in 2022 and 2023, Guerrero Jr bounced back in 2024. He slashed .323 with 30 home runs and 103 RBI. The 26-year-old was named an All-Star for the fourth time in his career as well. While Toronto hasn't had a lot of playoff success with the Guerrero Jr-Bo Bichette duo, there's no question that keeping one of them, at the very least, is crucial for this franchise moving forward.

Guerrero Jr is off to a respectable start in 2025, hitting .267 in eight games. He's yet to go deep, but the infielder will surely find his power stroke sooner rather than later.

In an interview with ESPN last month, Guerrero Jr revealed he was asking the Blue Jays for near $600 million:

“It's much less than Soto. We're talking about many fewer millions than Soto, more than a hundred million less. … It was the same number of years [as Soto's contract], but it didn't reach [$600 million]. The last number we gave them as a counteroffer didn't reach 600,” Guerrero said.

“I know the business. I lowered the salary demands a bit, but I also lowered the number of years. … I'm looking for 14 [years]. I would like 14, 15, even 20 if they give them to me, but doing it the right way.”

It appears he will settle for a new contract in the ballpark of $500 million.