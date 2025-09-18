With the Washington Nationals eliminated from the playoffs for the sixth straight season, there is no doubt that the team is looking for a new general manager in the hopes of leading them to the promised land. As the rumors around who the Narionals' new general manager will be, this most recent report suggests someone from the Boston Red Sox is the latest to be interviewed.

According to Ken Rosenthal and Brittany Ghiroli of The Athletic, Boston assistant general manager Eddie Romero has interviewed for the top role in Washington's front office. Romero had been with the Red Sox since 2006 and has risen up the ranks to become the assistant general manager, and now has interest from the Nationals.

“Boston Red Sox assistant general manager Eddie Romero is the latest executive to interview for the Washington Nationals’ top front-office job, according to sources briefed on the team’s process,” Rosenthal and Ghirolo wrote.

“Romero joined the Red Sox in February 2006 as an assistant in international and professional scouting. He then rose through the organization, moving into his current position as executive vice president/assistant GM in November 2018,” Rosenthal and Ghirolo continued.

Romero is not the only executive within Boston to interview for Washington, as Paul Toboni was the other name with the team looking for a replacement after relieving Mike Rizzo of his duties on July 6.

“Romero last week became the second Red Sox assistant GM to interview for the position,” Rosenthal and Ghirolo wrote.

Nationals looking for new general manager after Mike Rizzo's firing

While the baseball world speculates on the free agents that the Nationals should pursue in the offseason, there is no doubt that the team wants a new general manager before any moves are made. Speaking of Toboni, it could seem that Romero has more of a chance to have the Washington role, as the other is a “top candidate” to stay with Boston.

“The Red Sox’s Paul Toboni also has spoken to the Nationals, but reportedly is a top candidate to become Boston’s GM under chief baseball officer Craig Breslow,” Rosenthal and Ghirolo wrote.

At any rate, it remains to be seen who will be the new general manager for the Nationals, but there are still nine games to be played with the team at a 62-91 record, putting them last in the NL East. Washington starts a three-game series against the New York Mets on Friday night.