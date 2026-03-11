The World Baseball Classic is rolling on, and Team Japan is on its way to defending the championship. Meanwhile, back in Houston Astros spring training, Tatsuya Imai is preparing for his first MLB season after a great run in Japan. He spoke with The Athletic's Chandler Rome about his status in the designated pitcher pool ahead of the quarterfinals.

“Tatsuya Imai said he hasn't had any conversations about joining Team Japan in the next round of the WBC. He's part of their designated pitcher pool. ‘I think they're going to be able to win it no matter what. They don't need me,' Imai said through an interpreter,” Rome reported.

Imai was not a part of Team Japan when it won back in 2023. In the 2022 season, he made 15 starts across two Japanese professional leagues with a 2.04 ERA. But he was not in the World Baseball Classic that year. He could be joining the team for the quarterfinals, which are in Miami.

Imai is slated to be near the top of the rotation for the Astros this season. Hunter Brown should be the ace after his third-place finish in the American League Cy Young, but Imai should be right behind him. A great performance at the World Baseball Classic could fire up Astros fans. But he says he won't be going.

Japan's quarterfinal game at the World Baseball Classic will be on Saturday. If Imai gets called up, he could be pitching in that game. But if he remains with the Astros, Japan may be the favorites anyway. The Americans are on elimination watch after they miscalculated the standings and lost to Team Italy. If that does not go the US's way, Japan could cruise to a second consecutive title.

Astros fans may have to wait until the season begins to see Tatsuya Imai pitch.