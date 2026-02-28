The New York Yankees are finally getting something out of star prospect George Lombard Jr., a young player who has been waiting for his opportunity for a year.

On Friday, Lombard did his part when he secured a two-RBI single in the bottom of the first with the Yankees leading 2-0. Ultimately, the Yankees came away victorious by a score of 17-5.

In response, Yankees' fans chimed in, offering their praises towards Lombard for his exploits.

George Lombard Jr. rips a 2-RBI single 👏 pic.twitter.com/SUGcjPzMiM — New York Yankees (@Yankees) February 27, 2026

“When are we giving this guy a shot?” @DarthEnvy posted on X, formerly Twitter.

Another fan made it clear that Lombard's time is finally here.

“It’s hard to not be excited about this guy!!!” @Captain2Corner posted on social media.A fellow Yankees fan said that Lombard is poised to do great things.

“George Lombard Jr is ready to get called up”

Last spring, Lombard's potential was on display during his time in Double-A. Altogether, he batted .329 and had a .983 OPS.

The Yankees are coming off a season in which they equalled the Toronto Blue Jays at 94-68 in the AL East. Ultimately, they would defeat the Boston Red Sox in the AL Wild Series and lose to the Blue Jays in the ALDS.

Lombard, 20, hails from Miami, Florida. He would go on to attend Vanderbilt University. In 2023, Lombard was drafted as the 26th pick in the first round by the Yankees. Eventually, he would sign a $3.3 million bonus.

The Yankees will conclude Spring Training on Mar. 24 against the Chicago Cubs. On Mar. 25, their season opener will be against the San Francisco Giants.