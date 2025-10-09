The New York Yankees' championship dreams are over after losing 5-2 to the Toronto Blue Jays in Game 4 of the ALDS. The future of the team may be uncertain, and that also means for manager Aaron Boone, who has been with the team for eight seasons. As far as he knows, he'll be back for a ninth season, according to Chris Kirschner of The Athletic.

“Aaron Boone if he expects to be managing the Yankees next season: ‘I’m under contract,'” Kirschner wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Boone signed a two-year contract extension during spring training that would take him through the 2027 season, so it's no surprise that he thinks he'll be back. Boone noted after the game that this was a tough year for him, but they were still in position to make a deep playoff run, and that should give them the motivation to come back and try to do it next season.

“I know for me personally, I know for a lot of those guys, it also continues to ignite your fire to want to get back and play in these meaningful games and have a chance at glory,” Boone said via Greg Joyce of the New York Post.

“To see this kind of team come together in a really special way,” Boone continued. “That is a tight knit — and I feel like we got so much better in the final couple months of the season. So it was more a very tough year on me, that’s all. And it’s not about me, but that’s all I was saying. But also very rewarding to go through and see what these guys became.”

The Yankees have the talent on the roster to make another run next season, but there are still some players whose futures are uncertain in the coming offseason. As for Boone, he may be the best option for the Yankees moving forward, and it wouldn't be a shock to see him return.