May 16, 2025 at 12:06 AM ET

The New York Yankees have another rising star in the making, and fans are already buzzing. George Lombard Jr., the Yankees top prospect, officially made his Double-A debut with the Somerset Patriots– and his performance is giving the organization plenty of reason to be excited.

The shortstop, only 19-years-old, earned the promotion after dominating High-A with a .329 average, a .495 OBP, and an impressive .983 OPS over 24 games. Now playing at the next level, he didn't take long to make his presence felt. In his Double-A debut, he reached base three times, including his first hit, showcasing the same plate discipline and poise that has defined his meteoric rise.

“He's got special makeup,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said, according to Yahoo Sports' Phillip Martinez. Boone also went on and emphasized Lombard's growing maturity and natural instincts as a baseball player.

“Great head on his shoulders; loves the game, great work ethic, smart heady player… He's starting to impact the ball more,” Boone said, “Over the two years, you've seen him slowly turning into a man and [a] big physical presence, the Yankees skipper added.

Across 14 games, the Atlanta native hit .231 with two home runs and four RBIs. While his start at Somerset (.191 over his first six games) showed growing pains, his recent power surge with two home runs in just 21 at-bats has scouts buzzing.

The Yankees top prospect has also made a historic leap in the national prospect rankings, jumping over 49 total spots in MLB Pipeline's list and earning Baseball America's No. 23 slot.

With Anthony Volpe entrenched at shortstop in New York, the organization may look to shift Lombard to third base long term. Regardless, his athleticism, elite plate discipline, and “untouchable” label make him a future cornerstone of the Yankees infield.

If he keeps up this surge, Lombard's first season donning the Pinstripes could arrive sooner than expected.