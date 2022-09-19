DC United All-Star in hot water with investigation of racism underway

DC United lost their Sunday matchup against Inter Miami 3-2. However, one incident from the game stood out above all else. And it has sparked an MLS investigation.

In the 59th minute, Inter Miami defender Damion Lowe and DC United forward Taxi Fountas exchanged words. This exchange halted play for several minutes. Head referee Ismail Elfath issued both yellow cards.

It appeared on the pitch that Lowe was explaining to people that Fountas called him the n-word. Fountas, a Greek international, is white. Lowe, a Jamaican international, is black.

Inter Miami head coach Phil Neville and DC United head coach Wayne Rooney conferred on the touchline. Rooney decided to pull Fountas off the pitch in the 66th minute.

Following the match, Neville mentioned the use of a “racist comment” during the exchange. He also spoke highly of Rooney, his former teammate at Manchester United, saying his respect for the coach “went up … more than any goal he’s ever scored.”

Furthermore, US international and Inter Miami defender DeAndre Yedlin confirmed Lowe’s account to the media on Sunday. The incident caused Miami’s players to confer with each other while play halted.

Rooney declined to make any specific comments about the incident. “The referee came over and spoke to me and Phil and there was a complaint, which I’m sure will get investigated. So there’s nothing really much more I can say,” the DC United gaffer said.

Fountas, 26, played in the MLS All-Star game in Minnesota back in August. The DC United forward joined the team in April.

Lowe is a veteran of American soccer. The Seattle Sounders drafted the 29-year-old eighth overall in the 2014 MLS SuperDraft. He has spent time with Reading United, Tampa Bay Rowdies, Phoenix Rising, and Minnesota United as well. Furthermore, the defender briefly played in Norway and Egypt on separate occasions.

In a statement to The Athletic, the MLS is aware of the allegations, and will “promptly” begin an investigation. DC United has relayed to the league it will fully cooperate with the league investigation.