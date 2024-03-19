Fans are calling for Alexi Lalas to be “banned from speaking about soccer” after his prediction about the best MLS team's performance in the Premier League sparked controversy, reported by GOAL. Lalas, a former USMNT star known for his outspoken views, responded to a question on social media about where he thinks the best MLS team would finish in the Premier League by saying “mid-table.”
This statement drew puzzled responses from fans, with some suggesting Lalas should refrain from discussing soccer altogether. One fan claimed Lalas “should be banned from speaking about soccer,” while another argued that American commentators lack credibility when discussing football, asserting that MLS teams would struggle even in the Championship, let alone the Premier League.
Concerns were raised about the hypothetical performance of an MLS team in England, with many fans expressing doubts about their ability to avoid relegation. Despite the quality in America, exemplified by teams like Inter Miami boasting players like Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez, doubts persist about their competitiveness in the Premier League over a full season.
While Lalas's prediction has fueled debate among fans, MLS remains focused on elevating the league's quality and profile. With the recent arrival of Messi and the promise of more superstar signings, MLS aims to continue its growth trajectory and establish itself as a prominent league in global soccer.
The debate sparked by Lalas's comments reflects the ongoing discussion about the standard of MLS compared to top European leagues. While some fans believe MLS teams would struggle in England, others remain optimistic about the league's potential to compete on the international stage. Ultimately, the conversation highlights the passion and diversity of opinions within the soccer community.
