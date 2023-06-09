The LA Galaxy has been dealt a massive injury blow to Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez. He is set to miss the rest of the season and this injury could be career-ending, per Kevin Baxter of the Los Angeles Times.

‘Galaxy captain Javier “Chicharito” Hernández will miss the rest of the MLS season with a torn ligament in his right knee, the team said Friday, an injury that could prove career-ending. Hernández sustained the injury midway through the first half of Wednesday’s U.S. Open Cup quarterfinal in Sandy, Utah.'

The Galaxy are last in the league at 3-3, so losing Javier Hernandez is just another unfortunate chapter in a disappointing season. He was the club's leading scorer in each of the past two seasons, and his contract expires at the end of this season. They would be able to sign another player if they place him on the injury list.

Baxter reports it is a Grade 3 tear that will require surgery, meaning a 6-9 month recovery timetable is on the horizon for the 35-year-old. After suffering the injury against Real Salt Lake, he was visibly upset and put a towel over his head and needed to be carried off the field.

Hernandez spent time overseas with Manchester United of the English Premier League before going to play for Real Madrid, Bayern Leverkusen, West Ham United and Sevilla. He also has a long history of playing for Mexico in the World Cup, so seeing his career come to an end will be a difficult pill to swallow for the fans.