In a thrilling MLS playoff encounter, the Houston Dynamo emerged victorious in the first game of their best-of-three series against Real Salt Lake, reported by GOAL. The Dynamo secured a 2-1 win, showcasing their offensive prowess and determination on the field.

Houston wasted no time asserting their dominance, with Mexico international Hector Herrera finding the back of the net just 22 minutes into the game. Herrera, a former Atletico Madrid player, capitalized on a brilliant assist from teammate Adalberto Carrasquilla, firing a powerful shot from the edge of the box.

Real Salt Lake fought back valiantly in the second half, with 20-year-old USMNT hopeful Diego Luna leading their attack. Luna managed to pull one back for RSL, displaying his potential and determination on the field. However, Houston's French winger, Amine Bassi, had the final say in the match. Bassi, with his only attempt on target all night, scored the game-winning goal, driving the ball into the bottom-left corner of the net from the edge of the box.

One of the standout performers of the night was Coco Carrasquilla, who orchestrated Houston's midfield with finesse and skill. Carrasquilla's brilliant assist for the first Houston goal highlighted his influence on the game, making him a key player for the Dynamo.

Despite RSL coach Pablo Mastroeni's commendable in-game adjustments that added competitiveness to the match, his initial tactical decisions were questioned. RSL's approach with three defenders from the start raised eyebrows, emphasizing the importance of strategic decisions in high-stakes games.

The series between the two teams will continue with Game 2 scheduled for Monday, November 6. Both sides will undoubtedly bring their A-game as they vie for supremacy in this intense playoff battle.