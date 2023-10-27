In a surprising turn of events, Lionel Messi, the legendary Argentina captain, has been named one of the final contenders for the MLS Newcomer of the Year award, reported by GOAL. This recognition comes despite Messi's relatively brief stint in the league, having played merely six games for Inter Miami since his arrival in July.

The finalists were selected through a voting process involving MLS players, club staff members including coaches and general managers, and members of the media. Messi finds himself in the company of other promising talents: Giorgios Giakoumakis from Atlanta United and Eduard Lowen from St Louis City, both of whom made their MLS debuts in 2023.

Messi's impact on the league, even in this short period, has been nothing short of phenomenal. His arrival has led to a surge in match attendances, with fans flocking to witness his magic on the field. Moreover, his influence extends beyond his club, significantly elevating the league's reputation on the global stage.

While Giakoumakis and Lowen have showcased their talent admirably, it's undeniable that Messi's extraordinary contributions have set him apart. His exceptional skills, coupled with the widespread excitement he has generated, make him a strong contender for the Newcomer of the Year accolade.

As the anticipation builds, soccer enthusiasts eagerly await the announcement to see if Lionel Messi will clinch this prestigious award, a testament to his remarkable impact on MLS within a remarkably short span.