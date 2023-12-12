LAFC and Italian legend Giorgio Chiellini, has officially decided to hang up his boots, confirming his retirement from football

LAFC and Italian legend Giorgio Chiellini, has officially decided to hang up his boots, confirming his retirement from football after the conclusion of the 2023 MLS season, reported by GOAL. The 39-year-old Italian legend's retirement comes on the heels of LAFC's defeat to Columbus Crew in the MLS Cup Final, marking the end of his two-year stint with the Los Angeles-based club.

Amid swirling speculation, there are strong indications that Chiellini might not bid farewell to the world of football entirely. Reports suggest a potential return to Juventus, his former club, albeit in a different capacity—this time, off the pitch. Chiellini's brother, Claudio, is already involved in leading the Next Gen scheme at Juventus, adding fuel to the speculation about Giorgio's prospective boardroom role at the Allianz Stadium in Turin.

While Chiellini himself expressed a desire to see Juventus in his future, he remains uncertain about the specific role he might undertake. In a recent interview with The Athletic, he candidly remarked, “I see Juventus in my future. I don't know in what role, but it's a place where I've spent almost half my life.”

During his illustrious playing career, Chiellini amassed an impressive 561 appearances for Juventus, contributing 36 goals. His trophy cabinet boasts nine Serie A titles, five Supercoppa Italiana triumphs, and five Coppa Italia victories. Chiellini also played a pivotal role in Juventus' journey to the UEFA Champions League Final twice, in 2015 and 2017.

Notably, Chiellini captained the Italian national team during the 2020 European Championship, leading the Azzurri to a historic victory over England in the final at Wembley Stadium. Beyond contemplating a return to Juventus, Chiellini has expressed interest in contributing to the development of MLS, keeping his options open for potential roles within the league.

While no official contact between Juventus and Giorgio Chiellini has been reported yet, the football world remains on alert for updates on the Italian legend's post-retirement ventures, with the possibility of a return to Juventus or further contributions to the growth of MLS not being ruled out.