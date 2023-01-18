The Inter Miami attack will get a serious boost in the 2023 season. On Wednesday, the club announced the signing of former Atlanta United star Josef Martinez, who won the Landon Donovan MVP Award in 2018. He heads to South Beach after six fantastic seasons in Atlanta, bagging 111 goals in 158 appearances for the 2018 MLS Cup champions.

The Venezuelan international recently became a free agent and Inter Miami quickly pounced on his services. Shortly after signing, Martinez spoke out about his excitement to join one of the up-and-comers in the MLS:

“I’m excited for the opportunity to represent Inter Miami and give the best of myself. This is a club with high aspirations and that aims to be amongst the best in the league. I hope to help the team achieve its objectives and leave my mark at the club,” said Josef Martínez.

Martinez made the switch to Atlanta from Serie A side Torino in 2017 and previously spent time in the Swiss Super League as well. The 29-year-old’s best campaign in the US came in 18′, scoring a league-best 31 goals in 34 outings.

While the frontman struggled in 2022 with just nine goals in 26 games, a change of scenery could be the perfect thing for Martinez to find his top form again. Inter Miami made the playoffs last season but lost to New York City FC in the first round. With legendary forward Gonzalo Higuain retiring, Josef Martinez will step in and be his immediate replacement.

The arrival of Martinez has many within the club excited about what he can accomplish:

“Josef is a champion and adding him to our group is exciting for us as we head into the 2023 season. He’s been one of the best players in the league since he first arrived and we believe he’ll make a difference here at Inter Miami,” said Chief Soccer Officer and Sporting Director Chris Henderson. “We’re adding a proven goalscorer with a track record of success in MLS. We’re thrilled to have a player like Josef in our attack.”

I’m sure owner David Beckham is ecstatic, too.