Lionel Messi's goal-scoring ability for Inter Miami in the Leagues Cup final against Nashville is inspiring Academy players in MLS

Lionel Messi‘s extraordinary goal-scoring ability for Inter Miami in the Leagues Cup final against Nashville is not just written in the club's history; it's become a source of inspiration for the emerging talents in Inter Miami's academy, reported by GOAL.

The maestro's impact in the United States has been nothing short of spectacular, culminating in a memorable tournament debut that secured a historic trophy for the Florida-based team. Messi's 10-goal contribution throughout the competition, including a crucial goal in the final, marked his 44th career title—a feat that left an indelible mark on American soccer.

Now, Messi's magical moment serves as a valuable teaching tool in Inter Miami's academy system. Federico Higuain, a coach at NEXT Pro, emphasized Messi's versatility, encouraging young players to learn from the Argentine's ability to create and finish plays. Higuain explained, “I asked the guys, particularly those who play the number 10 position, to look at what he did and realize that in that role you can create plays but you can also finish them.”

Higuain acknowledged Messi's broader impact on American soccer, stating, “Everything has changed, not only our club but the entire league.” Messi's presence, on and off the field, provides invaluable lessons for aspiring players, showcasing what it takes to reach the pinnacle of professional soccer.

Victor Pastora, Inter Miami's academy director, expressed the unique privilege of having Messi around. Beyond his on-field brilliance, Messi's accessibility and commitment to inspiring young talents have made a profound impact. Pastora revealed Lionel Messi's thoughtful gesture of bringing in his latest Golden Ball trophy to share with the academy players, highlighting the global icon's genuine dedication to nurturing the next generation.