Ivan Rakitic expressed little interest in joining Lionel Messi in Major League Soccer (MLS), in the Inter Miami squad

Inter Miami fans hoping for the services of Croatian midfielder Ivan Rakitic have taken a hit as the veteran playmaker has expressed little interest in joining Lionel Messi in Major League Soccer (MLS), reported by GOAL. Despite the allure of playing alongside Messi, with whom Rakitic shared the field during their time at Barcelona, the 35-year-old has downplayed the possibility of heading to the United States.

Speculation arose regarding Rakitic potentially reuniting with Messi at Inter Miami, where the Argentine has already been joined by former Barcelona teammates Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba. Additionally, there are talks of Luis Suarez making a move to America from Brazilian club Gremio.

However, Rakitic, currently under contract with Sevilla until the summer of 2024, dismissed the idea of following his former teammates to MLS. Responding to queries on social media about a potential move to Inter Miami, Rakitic stated, “It could happen, but I think he will stay here, there is meant to be a verbal agreement on a 2-year contract renewal, let’s see what happens, hopefully, our Croatian stays.”

The Croatian midfielder has been vocal about his desire to extend his stay at Sevilla, emphasizing the special connection he feels with the club. Rakitic stated, “I don’t think about anything else other than playing here, carrying on here; there is no better place than Sevilla. I can’t say I was born a Sevillano and a Sevilla fan, but I will die being one. I want to stay here for many more years.”

While there have been rumors of interest from Saudi Arabia, with lucrative offers on the table, Ivan Rakitic has affirmed his contentment with his current situation and has no plans to follow Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo's path of seeking a change in scenery for 2024.