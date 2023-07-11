Inter Miami fans will get to witness Lionel Messi very soon.

According to reports, Messi will be unveiled by the MLS club on Sunday ahead of what could be a potential debut date on July 21 when Inter Miami face Cruz Azul in The Leagues Cup.

Inter announced an event called The Unveil which is set to begin Sunday 8 p.m. ET at DRV Pink Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Although the event doesn't specifically name Messi, the event name virtually gives it away with it being billed as including “exciting entertainment, speeches on the pitch and more.”

Additionally, the unveiling could be broadcast at half-time of the Gold Cup final on Sunday which takes place at the same time at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

As per The Athletic, executives with MLS and CONCACAF were in touch about overlapping the events and while nothing is finalized, the hope is to leverage the two events to “maximize the audience and impact.”

The United States will notably face Panama while Mexico take on Jamaica in the Gold Cup semifinals on Wednesday.

Regardless of whether it'll be broadcast at half-time, it looks like Messi will be wearing Inter Miami colors for the first time and get to meet his new legion of fans.

The World Cup winner is currently on vacation in the Bahamas, but is expected to arrive in the United States on Tuesday. An official announcement from the club will follow this week according to The Athletic.

Messi signed with Inter Miami last month after the expiry of his PSG contract.