As the summer transfer window has opened, Neymar has once again attracted the transfer headlines. Now, reports are linking him back to his former club Barcelona this summer.

According to the reports from SPORT’s Ferran Correas, Neymar is once again considering his options for a Barcelona homecoming. The Brazilian superstar has always looked back at his time at the Camp Nou with fond memories. He was highly influential in the Catalans’ Treble-winning campaign in 2015. However, since his move to the French capital for a world record fee, it has not been all rosy for Neymar.

Barcelona manager Xavi was asked about the Brazil International’s potential return to Camp Nou this summer. However, the former Barcelona captain said, “In theory, he is not in our sports planning. I appreciate him enormously as a person, but he’s not a priority,”

Neymar’s return to Barcelona has been considered basically every season since he departed from Spain. Paris Saint Germain (PSG) have already told the right-footed forward that he can find his next destination.

Neymar has always had a tough relationship with Pini Zahavi. The Israeli delegate was the right-hand man of Barcelona president Joan Laporta and was also fundamental to his record-breaking PSG move in 2017. However, it is reported that Neymar is willing to sacrifice his wages to help ease the burden of his former club’s financial fair play issues.

Despite Neymar’s intentions, his return to Barcelona looks improbable. Xavi has already said that his priority is a pivot, an interior midfielder, and a backup striker. With the financial restrictions, the Catalans could only afford him on loan. Despite the fact that it is an unlikely move, we cannot deny that PSG do not intend to keep the player.