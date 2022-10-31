Philadelphia Union make history, advance to first MLS Cup Final

The Philadelphia Union have punched their ticket to the 2022 MLS Cup Final. With a 3-1 victory over NYCFC, the Union advanced to the first MLS Cup Final in their club’s history.

NYCFC opened the scoring with a 57th-minute strike from Maxi Moralez. However, the Union soon broke through, and when they did it was like a dam burst.

Julian Carranza slotted one home in the 65th minute to bring Philadelphia level. Less than two minutes later, the Union took the lead on a strike from Daniel Gazdag inside the penalty area. Cory Burke added the final nail in the coffin in the 76th minute.

Philadelphia’s victory comes after years of coming close but falling just short. They won the Supporters Shield in 2020 as the league’s best regular-season side. They lost to the New England Revolution in the first round, however.

In 2021, the Union went on a deep run. In fact, they made it all the way to the Eastern Conference Finals against NYCFC. It was NYCFC who came out on top in that affair, and they went on to win the championship.

This year, the Union are in the final themselves, and they are taking on a newcomer in their own right. Their opponents are LAFC, who are also making their first appearance in the MLS Cup Final.

LAFC defeated second-year club Austin FC in the Western Conference Final. The club are backed by serious superstar talent. Former Juventus star Giorgio Chiellini and former Real Madrid attacker Gareth Bale signed with the club in the summer. They have proved big in the club’s run to the final.

The 2022 MLS Cup Final will take place on Saturday, November 5. The game will be held at Banc of California Stadium, home of LAFC.