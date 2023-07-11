The MLS Season Pass on Apple TV lets fans watch every Major League Soccer match on their TVs. This is the first season Apple TV is offering this incredible package, so here is what you need to know about how to get MLS Season Pass in 2023.

With this incredible package, soccer fans get every MLS and Leagues Cup match with no blackouts, no matter where you live. These games are available in English, Spanish, and with each club’s home radio broadcast crew. And you can watch on any internet-connected viewing device.

The package also includes hundreds of live MLS NEXT Pro and MLS NEXT matches, MLS 360: an exclusive live match whip-around show, game replays, highlights, analysis, and other original programming.

To sign up for the MLS Season Pass, you can go to Apple TV app on your television or phone, Apple TV, or the league's websites, simply Google “MLS Season pass,” or click on the link above.

After that, just follow the prompts, enter (or create) your Apple ID, and choose your preferred payment plan.

If you are already an Apple TV+ subscriber, the package costs $12.99 per month or $39 per season. You can still get it, even if you aren’t an Apple TV+ subscriber. In that case, it costs slightly more, at $14.99 per month or $49 per season.

There is still plenty of Major League Soccer action left in the 2023 season, as we are just getting to the All-Star break on July 19. And signing up now will get you all the action for the rest of the season, including the upcoming debut of the greatest soccer player of all time, Lionel Messi, for Inter Miami.

