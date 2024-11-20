As excitement builds for Disney’s upcoming animated sequel Moana 2, another buzz-worthy project from the franchise has entered the spotlight. Set photos from the live-action adaptation of Moana have surfaced, giving fans their first glimpse of Dwayne Johnson as Maui, alongside newcomer Catherine Laga-aia as Moana, Slashfilm reports.

Maui Comes to Life

Captured during filming at Pokai Bay in Waianae, Hawaii, the photos showcase Johnson in full costume as the Polynesian demigod. The vibrant ensemble remains true to Maui’s animated look, complete with intricate tattoos and a larger-than-life presence. Laga-aia, portraying the titular heroine, joins Johnson on the beach in scenes that promise to echo the adventurous spirit of the original film.

Expand Tweet

Disney has taken a faithful approach to recreating its beloved animated classic. The photos align closely with the animated film’s aesthetic, drawing immediate fan reactions. Despite principal photography wrapping on November 25, these images mark the first on-set appearances of the lead actors, fueling speculation about the film’s direction.

Johnson, who also voices Maui in the animated series, has expressed enthusiasm for this live-action adaptation. His dedication to bringing Maui’s story to life resonates deeply with audiences, especially as he embraces his Polynesian heritage.

Balancing Two Moana Franchises

While the live-action Moana is generating significant buzz, it enters the scene alongside Moana 2, the animated sequel slated for release on November 27, 2024. The sequel reunites Moana and Maui three years after their original adventure, sending them on a daring journey across uncharted waters.

However, Disney’s strategy has sparked discussion about franchise fatigue. With the animated sequel arriving less than two years before the live-action film’s July 10, 2026, premiere, fans wonder if both projects can thrive simultaneously. The studio’s decision to remake a film less than a decade old has drawn criticism, but Disney’s track record with live-action adaptations suggests it knows how to maintain audience engagement.

As Disney builds anticipation for both Moana 2 and the live-action Moana, the question remains: will these parallel franchises complement each other, or will they compete for attention? Either way, Dwayne Johnson’s portrayal of Maui promises to be a major draw, capturing the heart of a character who has already become a cultural icon.