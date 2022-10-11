Modern Warfare 2 mobile number requirement may lock people out

Modern Warfare 2 players with prepaid mobile numbers may not be able to play the game once it comes out. This is after Blizzard updated the mobile number requirements for its games.

In a recently updated article from Blizzard, they announced that some of their games will start requiring phone numbers to be bound to accounts. This change is specifically for Modern Warfare 2 players, as well as new Overwatch 2 and Modern Warfare accounts. This is to prevent players from making smurf accounts, especially on free games like Overwatch 2. This also prevents cheaters from just making new accounts after receiving a ban, which might happen in the Modern Warfare games. This requirement sounds good and protects the so-called “legitimate players”. However, Blizzard’s system has a flaw.

In their post, Blizzard stated under Eligibility & Limitations that “Mobile phones with prepaid plans may not work with the phone notification service.”

Out of the three items under Eligibility & Limitations, it’s this one that has players up in arms. Not everyone has a postpaid mobile plan, and as such resort to using prepaid numbers. Not being able to play a game just because they have a prepaid number has understandably caused an uproar. This isn’t new news, however. Just last week, players with prepaid numbers were not able to play Overwatch 2. Players under Cricket Wireless, Mint Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile, Tello, Republic Wireless, and Straight Talk could not enter the game. Blizzard wouldn’t accept these players’ mobile numbers when they tried to bind them.

After receiving backlash from it, their stance on mobile numbers has relaxed for Overwatch 2. Now, Blizzard only requires mobile numbers from new accounts. Players who have been playing since June 9, 2021, did not have to bind a phone number. Whether they will do the same for Modern Warfare 2 players with prepaid mobile numbers, we don’t know. It is, however. highly unlikely. Although old Modern Warfare accounts do not require a phone number, the same isn’t applicable to Modern Warfare 2 accounts. Players who want to play Modern Warfare 2 but have prepaid mobile numbers may have to say goodbye to the game until a fix is made.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 comes out on October 28, 2022. For more details about its release, click here.