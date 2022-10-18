After a long wait, the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Release Date has finally been revealed along with a gameplay trailer.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Release Date: October 28, 2022

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will be arriving on PS4, PS5, Xbox, and PC on October 28, 2022, with Beta Early Access arriving first on PlayStation to those who pre-order.

The world reveal trailer of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is here, and it’s already looking far better than Call of Duty has been in the past several years. The below-two-minute trailer featured campaign gameplay footage and featured iconic Modern Warfare characters like Captain John Price, Johnny “Soap” MacTavish, Kyle “Gaz” Garrick, and Simon “Ghost” Riley. All of them sported new looks, showing that the game’s new Task Force 141 is here to deal with some unfinished business.

Just like the first Modern Warfare released in 2019, Modern Warfare 2 will tread the same ground as the original Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 game. The reboot of the series changes a couple of things, making it appear that this game is more or less an alternate reality version of the original Modern Warfare Trilogy. As Activision Blizzard also promised that this and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare will be part of a new trilogy, expect that this installment will also up the stakes while also leaving some more plotlines left unanswered to set up the third game.

According to an article by Polygon based on a sneak peek preview straight from Activision, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will be like a “greatest hits” of the best Call of Duty levels throughout its history. The game’s level design brings back large-scale shootouts, car chases, and skyscraper scaling.

“The story takes place just after the U.S. military kills a hostile foreign general, leading to a threat of retaliation that, naturally, only Task Force 141 can stop. Their mission to ensure global security takes the team all over the world, which gives Infinity Ward a variety of settings for all manner of classic Call of Duty-style missions.” [h/t Polygon]

A Warzone successor will also come alongside Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, which will bring the new game’s improved swimming and driving mechanics to the game mode, adding more depth and strategy to the popular Battle Royale game mode. Both Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 will be built on an IW that was used for making the 2019 game Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. With that, players can expect a new immersive experience with realistic sounds, lighting, and graphics once they pick up both games.

